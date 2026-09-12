Bihar Announces Major Stipend Hike For PG Medical Students, Check Details

The Bihar government has announced a significant increase in the monthly stipend for postgraduate medical students, who play an important role in patient care and hospital services under the supervision of senior doctors. The revised stipend comes into effect from January 1, 2026.

The monthly stipend for first-year postgraduate medical students has been increased from Rs 82,000 to Rs 92,800. For second-year students, the stipend has been raised from Rs 90,200 to Rs 1,02,000. Third-year postgraduate medical students will now receive a monthly stipend of Rs 1,12,200, up from Rs 99,220.

PG Students To Receive Better Financial Support

Bihar Health Minister Nishant Kumar said the revised stipend would provide better financial support to postgraduate medical students and encourage quality human resources in the field of medical education.

"PG students who play an active role in patient treatment and hospital services under the supervision of senior doctors will receive better financial support. This will also encourage quality human resources in the field of medical education," Bihar Health Minister Nishant Kumar said.