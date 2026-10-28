Bharat Electronics Limited Probationary Engineer Recruitment 2026: Apply By November 18 For 350 Posts

BEL Probationary Engineer Recruitment 2026: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has announced recruitment for 350 Probationary Engineer posts in Electronics and Mechanical disciplines. The recruitment drive offers opportunities for eligible engineering graduates to join the Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Defence. Candidates will be appointed in E-II Grade, with an approximate annual cost to company (CTC) of Rs. 13 lakh.

The online application process begins on October 28, 2026, at 2 PM. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, bel-india.in, until November 18, 2026. The computer-based test is tentatively scheduled for December 22, 2026.

Click here: BEL Probationary Engineer Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

BEL Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

BEL has announced a total of 350 vacancies across two engineering disciplines. The post-wise distribution is given below:

Probationary Engineer (Electronics): 200 posts

200 posts Probationary Engineer (Mechanical): 150 posts

150 posts Total: 350 posts

The positions are available across BEL units and offices at various locations in India.

Click here: BEL Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF

BEL Probationary Engineer Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must hold a B.E., B.Tech. or four-year B.Sc. Engineering degree in the prescribed Electronics or Mechanical discipline. A first-class qualification is required, while candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwBD categories may qualify with pass-class degrees under the specified provisions.

The upper age limit for Unreserved and EWS candidates is 25 years as of October 1, 2026. Age relaxation will be provided to eligible categories as per the official notification.

Selected candidates will receive a salary in the pay scale of Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 1,40,000. The selection process includes a computer-based test carrying 85 marks and an interview carrying 15 marks. The examination will consist of 125 questions to be completed in 120 minutes, with a negative marking of one-fourth mark for each incorrect answer.

BEL Recruitment 2026 Important Dates

Application start date: October 28, 2026, at 2 PM

October 28, 2026, at 2 PM Last date to apply: November 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM

November 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM Computer-based test: December 22, 2026 (tentative)

Candidates should visit the official BEL website to complete registration, upload the required documents and pay the applicable application fee before the deadline. The fee is Rs 1,180 for General, EWS and OBC (NCL) candidates, while SC, ST, PwBD and Ex-servicemen candidates are exempt.