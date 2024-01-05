Mount Carmel College In Bengaluru To Introduce Co-Education After 75 Years

Mount Carmel College management has not yet determined the percentage of seats reserved for boys.

After 75 years as a renowned women's college in Bengaluru, Mount Carmel College is set to undergo a significant change. Starting from the upcoming academic year, the institution will become fully co-educational, with the management announcing the opening of all undergraduate and postgraduate programs to male students. However, the college management has not yet determined the percentage of seats reserved for boys.

Applications are now invited from eligible students for the forthcoming academic year. While some postgraduate courses were made available to boys in 2015, this marks the first time that all courses will be open to them. The decision aligns with the university's aspirations to attain deemed university status. The announcement about the change was made following the celebration of its diamond jubilee.

Suma Singh, the college registrar, emphasised the importance of a diverse student body, citing the critical role of competition in a time when more women are entering the workforce. She highlighted the current need for a balance between male and female representation.

College registrar Suma Singh told NDTV, "We need to have a diverse crowd because the competition element is very critical, as more women are joining the workforce and transition is the need of the hour. We are living in a time where there is a need for a male-female balance."

A female student expressed support for the change, stating that every university should have both genders for its unique advantages.

"It is the university now. Every university must have girls and boys; that's having its own advantage. It's good for a change," she said.

The transition to a co-educational institution is expected to be gradual. The administration, contemplating this change for several years, recently solidified the decision during a meeting with the registrar and deans.