Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Application Begins For 330 Posts, No Written Test Required

Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2025: The Bank of Baroda (BoB) has officially launched the recruitment drive for 330 officer-level positions across various departments, including Assistant Manager, Deputy Manager, and Assistant Vice President (AVP) roles. The application process began on July 30, 2025, and will remain open till August 19, 2025 on the official website, bankofbaroda.in.

Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must meet the specific educational qualifications and post-qualification work experience as mentioned in the official notification. Experience in clerical roles or tenure less than six months will not be considered valid.

Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Application Fees

General, OBC, EWS: Rs 850 and gateway charges

SC, ST, PwD, ESM, Women: Rs 175 and gateway charges

Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The selection will be based on:

Shortlisting of candidates on the basis of qualifications and experience

Personal Interview (PI) and/or other assessment methods

Final merit will consider PI scores and relevant suitability for the role

In case of a tie, older candidates will be given preference

Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Contract Period

Selected candidates will be appointed on a contract basis for five years, extendable up to a maximum of 10 years, or until they reach the age of 60, whichever is earlier.

Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2025: How To Apply

Visit the official website: bankofbaroda.in

Go to the "Careers" section and click on "Current Opportunities"

Select the relevant post and click "Apply Now"

Fill out your details, upload the documents, and pay the application fee

Save the acknowledgment number and application form for future reference

Students are advised to check the official Bank of Baroda portal for any further announcements or updates on the recruitment process.