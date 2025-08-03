Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Application Begins For 330 Posts, No Written Test Required

Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2025: The Bank of Baroda (BoB) has officially launched the recruitment drive for 330 officer-level positions across various departments, including Assistant Manager, Deputy Manager, and Assistant Vice President (AVP) roles. The application process began on July 30, 2025, and will remain open till August 19, 2025 on the official website, bankofbaroda.in.
Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must meet the specific educational qualifications and post-qualification work experience as mentioned in the official notification. Experience in clerical roles or tenure less than six months will not be considered valid.
Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Application Fees
General, OBC, EWS: Rs 850 and gateway charges
SC, ST, PwD, ESM, Women: Rs 175 and gateway charges
Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Selection Process
The selection will be based on:
- Shortlisting of candidates on the basis of qualifications and experience
- Personal Interview (PI) and/or other assessment methods
- Final merit will consider PI scores and relevant suitability for the role
- In case of a tie, older candidates will be given preference
Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Contract Period
Selected candidates will be appointed on a contract basis for five years, extendable up to a maximum of 10 years, or until they reach the age of 60, whichever is earlier.
Bank Of Baroda Recruitment 2025: How To Apply
- Visit the official website: bankofbaroda.in
- Go to the "Careers" section and click on "Current Opportunities"
- Select the relevant post and click "Apply Now"
- Fill out your details, upload the documents, and pay the application fee
- Save the acknowledgment number and application form for future reference
Students are advised to check the official Bank of Baroda portal for any further announcements or updates on the recruitment process.