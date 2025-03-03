Banasthali Vidyapith Invites Applications For University Aptitude Test 2025

Banasthali Admission 2025: Application Process Begins For UG And School Education Programmes

Banasthali Vidyapith has started accepting applications for the Banasthali University Aptitude Test (BUAT) 2025. Eligible female candidates can apply for undergraduate programmes (lateral entry to 2nd, 3rd, and 4th years) and school education admissions for Classes 6, 9, and 11 through the official website, banasthali.org.

The deadline for submitting the application form is April 30, 2025. Candidates can also apply until May 15, 2025, with a late fee.

Banasthali Admission 2025: How To Apply

The BUAT 2025 application process offers three methods:

In Person: Purchase the enrolment form for Rs 800 in cash.

By Post: Send a Demand Draft (DD) of Rs 800 payable to "Banasthali Vidyapith," Banasthali.

Online: Complete the registration on the official website.

Key Details For Lateral Entry Admissions

Banasthali Vidyapith offers lateral entry to 2nd and 3rd years of UG programmes under the UGC's New Education Policy 2020.

Students with a three-year degree can directly enter the 4th year of Honours or Honours with Research programmes.

Admissions are exclusively for women.

Students must reside in the Vidyapith hostel unless they are wards of on-campus employees or belong to nearby communities.

Applicants must complete the process using the prescribed format and pay the application fee before the deadline.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.