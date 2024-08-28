AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2024: Registration Process Begins Today, Check Details

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2024: The deadline for Round 1 is September 2
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2024: The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee has commenced the registration process for Round 1 counselling of the Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (AYUSH NEET UG) 2024. Students who have qualified for the exam can register by visiting the official website, aaccc.gov.in. A total of four rounds of counselling-Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and a Stray Vacancy Round-will be conducted, with two phases of seat allotment in each round. The deadline for Round 1 counselling is September 2.
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2024: Steps To Register
- Visit the official website, aaccc.gov.in
- Click on 'Round 1 Online Registration for Ayush UG Counselling 2024'
- A new page will open
- Enter your Roll Number and Password to log in, then click on 'Sign In'
- Click on the choice filling section and enter your preferred choices for allotment
- Lock the choices
- Save and click on 'Submit'
AYUSH NEET UG 2024 Counselling Schedule
Round 1
- Registration and payment: August 28 to September 2
- Choice filling and locking: August 29 to September 2
- Seat allotment: September 3 to September 4
- Results: September 5
- Reporting to college: September 6 to September 11
Round 2
- Registration and payment: September 18 to September 23
- Choice filling and locking: September 19 to September 23
- Seat allotment: September 24
- Results: September 26
- Reporting to college: September 27 to October 3
Round 3
- Registration and payment: October 9 to October 14
- Choice filling and locking: October 10 to October 14
- Seat allotment: October 15 to October 16
- Results: October 17
- Reporting to college: October 18 to October 22
Eligible candidates can secure admission to various undergraduate courses, including BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, BHMS, and BPharm-ITRA, through AYUSH NEET UG counselling.