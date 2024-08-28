AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2024: Registration Process Begins Today, Check Details

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2024: The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee has commenced the registration process for Round 1 counselling of the Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (AYUSH NEET UG) 2024. Students who have qualified for the exam can register by visiting the official website, aaccc.gov.in. A total of four rounds of counselling-Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and a Stray Vacancy Round-will be conducted, with two phases of seat allotment in each round. The deadline for Round 1 counselling is September 2.