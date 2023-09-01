Australian Government To Hold Study Fair To Help Indian Students, Details Inside

The event will see many prominent Australian Universities

Planning to study in Australia? Then, here's good news for interested candidates. The Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) is organising a Study Australia Showcase which will start from September 4, 2023, in Chandigarh. The fair travels through five other cities including Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai. It will also cover the capitals of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

The event will see many prominent Australian Universities, government representatives of Australian states and territories, and departments of education and home affairs in attendance. The study fair will address the queries about studying in Australia.

Through the roadshow, students and parents can engage directly with delegates representing an extensive line-up of key esteemed Australian universities. Students get the opportunity to hear from the representatives of Australian states and territories, the Australian Department of Home Affairs and the Australian Department of Education.

Austrade is a flagship event and it is an opportunity for students, parents and educational institutions representatives to meet world-class Australian universities. The roadshow will also cover key aspects that students need to consider before applying for universities in Australia- including fees, popular intakes, popular intakes, highly sought-after classes and life as a student in Australia.

"The objective was to reposition Australia's education brand in India, interact with students and parents face-to-face to improve literacy of course offerings and position Australia as the premier higher education study destination for quality Indian students, through a unified, authentic and Australian Government endorsed activity," according to Study Australia website.

To learn more about Study Australia, visit www.studyaustralia.gov.au