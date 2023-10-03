Australia Offers Legal Protection For International Students. See Details

Study pathways offer allows an easy entry in any Australian university.

Australia offers high-quality education and a welcoming environment to international students. The country has some of the best universities in the world. Australian universities are also ranked in the top 50 worldwide in the study areas of Engineering and Technologies, Life Sciences and Medicine, Arts and Humanities, Natural Sciences, and Social Sciences and Management in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023.

Employers in Australia and around the world are aware of the value attached to the qualifications from Australian universities. Graduates from Australian universities are in high demand as they are trained in current, industry-relevant and of a world-class standard.

Laws to protect international students

Australia has a set of laws and regulations to protect the rights of all international students. The Australian Government and education providers work together to ensure that these students have a great student experience. Special laws in Australia covered in the Education Services for Overseas Students Act 2000 (ESOS Act) protect the rights of international students.

Admission process

Academic entry requirements for admission to various universities will vary depending on the course and the college. Students are required to read the course entry requirements on each university's website and contact the provider directly in case of any requirement.

In case students do not meet the eligibility criteria for admission to universities in Australia, they can take the 'Study pathways offer' which is another 'path' for entering in any university in Australia.

Pathway programmes include English language courses (ELICOS), vocational education and training (VET) and Foundation Studies. These programmes can help you to meet course entry requirements. Some pathways can also give you academic credit towards your chosen course, so that you might even graduate in the same amount of time.

The various pathways available in Australia are listed below-

Foundation Studies

Foundation Studies prepares you for entry into an undergraduate course at a university or with another higher education provider. The course usually includes compulsory subjects that all students must study, as well as elective subjects that you can choose in a specific subject 'stream'. Foundation Studies is offered by universities, schools, vocational education and training (VET) providers and specialist colleges.

Years 11 and 12 (senior secondary school)

If you complete Australian years 11 and 12 (senior secondary school), you will receive an Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR) score at the end of your schooling and examinations. These scores are used for direct entry into many higher education courses.

TAFE or Vocational Education and Training (VET) courses

A Certificate or Diploma course can offer a TAFE-to-university or VET-to-university pathway. It is designed to give you specific knowledge in your field of study, and usually a pathway for entry into a higher education degree.

English language courses (ELICOS)

An intensive English (ELICOS) course can help you improve your English skills and to meet the requirements for a VET or higher education course. ELICOS programmes are available for general English, professional English or academic English.

Bridging courses

Bridging courses are usually designed for overseas-trained professionals who need to refresh their knowledge in order to meet the course entry requirements. They can also be for students who have completed year 12 outside of Australia, but who need to refresh their knowledge or to study a particular subject to prepare for a future course.

Here are the list of universities in Australia

Australian Catholic University

Australian National University

Bond University

Charles Darwin University

Charles Sturt University

CQ University

Curtin University

Deakin University

Edith Cowan University

Federation University of Australia

Flinders University

Griffith University

James Cook University

Latrobe University

Macquarie University

Monash University

Murdoch University

Queensland University of Technology

RMIT University

Southern Cross University

Swinburne University of Technology

Torrens University Australia

University of Adelaide

University of Canberra

University of Divinity

University of Melbourne

University of New England

University of New South Wales

University of Newcastle

University of Notre Dame Australia

University of Queensland

University of South Australia

University of Southern Queensland

University of Sydney

University of Tasmania

University of Technology Sydney

University of the Sunshine Coast

University of Western Australia

University of Wollongong

Victoria University

Western Sydney University