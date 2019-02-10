Atelier's Campus Theatre Festival From February 24

A scene Djinns of Eidgah, presented last year by Aadhaar theatre group of Motilal Nehru College

The 11the season of ACT or Atelier's Campus Theatre Festival, sought-after theatre festival in the Campus Theatre circuit across the country, will kick off from New Delhi on February 24.

Since its inception, ACT festival has facilitated more than 400 productions across India and is growing linguistically, thematically as well as geographically, said a statement from the ACT.

The 11th season of ACT will be initiated on February 24, 2019, in New Delhi by a collegiate full-length production, followed by street and stage performances in different venues and will culminate on March 31, 2019, in Mumbai.

"Crossing the decade is always prestigious and asks for celebration and stepping up. Atelier Theatre Society intends to do the same with the 11th season of Atelier's CAMPUS THEATRE FESTIVAL by taking it to 5 cities in India: New Delhi, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Bengaluru & Mumbai in the same order," the statement said.

"Bigger & better, ACT 11 has received entries from international teams from the universities/colleges of the neighboring SAARC countries," it added.

This year, the ACT festival has additional days for experimental Campus Theatre.

"As happened in the past, this year as well we expect a lot of theatre workers, film actors and directors visiting this festival reclaiming their solidarity with the form we all believed in," the statement said.

