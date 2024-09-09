Advertisement

Assam University Hiring For Various Non-Teaching Positions, Check Details

Assam University Recruitment 2024: The drive aims to fill a total of 21 positions. These roles will be filled through direct recruitment or deputation.

Assam University Recruitment 2024: The application deadline is September 21.

Assam University Recruitment 2024: Assam University is currently accepting applications for various non-teaching positions, including Librarian, Section Officer, and Lower Division Clerk (LDC). The application deadline is September 21. Interested and eligible candidates can apply via the university's official website. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 21 positions. These roles will be filled through direct recruitment or deputation.

Assam University Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

  • Finance Officer: 1 
  • Director, College Development Council (CDC): 1 
  • Internal Audit Officer (Deputation): 1 
  • Hindi Translator: 1 
  • Lower Division Clerk (LDC): 5 
  • Multi Tasking Staff (MTS): 8 
  • Laboratory Attendant: 3 
  • Library Attendant: 1 

Assam University Recruitment 2024: Qualification, Age Limit, and Pay Scale

Finance Officer

  • Qualification: Master's degree or equivalent; 15 years of experience
  • Age Limit: 57 years
  • Pay Scale: Rs 1,44,200 - 2,18,200

Director, College Development Council (CDC)

  • Qualification: Master's degree or equivalent; 15 years of experience
  • Age Limit: 57 years
  • Pay Scale: Rs 1,44,200 - 2,18,200

Internal Audit Officer (Deputation)

  • Qualification: Officers from Central/State Government Audit and Accounts Services or similar, with three years in Level 11 or five years in Level 10; or those with comparable service in equivalent positions
  • Age Limit: 56 years
  • Pay Scale: Rs 78,800 - 2,09,200

Hindi Translator

  • Qualification: Master's Degree from a recognised university and a diploma or certificate in translation from Hindi to English and vice versa; or 2 years of experience
  • Age Limit: 35 years
  • Pay Scale: Rs 35,400 - 1,12,400

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)

  • Qualification: Bachelor's Degree from a recognised university
  • Age Limit: 32 years
  • Pay Scale: Rs 19,900 - 63,200

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS)

  • Qualification: 10th grade pass or ITI pass
  • Age Limit: 32 years
  • Pay Scale: Rs 18,000 - 56,900

Laboratory Attendant

  • Qualification: 10+2 with Science or 10th grade pass
  • Age Limit: 32 years
  • Pay Scale: Rs 18,000 - 56,900

Library Attendant

  • Qualification: 10+2 or equivalent; 1 year of experience; computer knowledge
  • Age Limit: 32 years
  • Pay Scale: Rs 18,000 - 56,900

Any updates or changes related to the recruitment notification will be posted on the university's website.

