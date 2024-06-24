Assam UG Admission 2024: Over 86,000 Students Enrolled, 2nd Merit List Releasing Tonight

Assam UG Admission 2024: Out of 1,28,317 applicants, a total of 86,239 students were granted admission to the four-year undergraduate programme (FYUGP) through the Samarth portal in Assam. Admission to four-year undergraduate courses through CUET or non-CUET mode is available only via the common admission portal - assamadmission.samarth.ac.in - this year.

As per the data shared by Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, a total of 66,600 students are registered in the arts stream, 7,280 in commerce, and 11,400 in science. Among the enrolled students, 49,200 are female and 37,000 are male.

For non-CUET 2024 mode, the second merit list will be released on June 24 at midnight, and the second batch will be issued from June 24 to June 25 until 3 pm. Admissions of applicants against the second merit list will commence on June 26 and end on June 28. Spot admission for the non-CUET 2024 mode will be conducted from June 29 to July 1.

Under the CUET mode, students can select their courses on July 1 and 2. There will be three merit lists, with the first set to be issued on July 9, followed by the second and third on July 12 and 16, respectively.

"On account of the flood situation in the state and as per requests received from the universities and college authorities to extend the timelines for admission, as directed by the Government of Assam in the Higher Education Department, the extended timelines in the Assam State Higher Education Portal for admission to FYUGP (Four-year Undergraduate Programme), FYIPGP (Five-year Integrated Post Graduate Programme), and FYIMP (Five-year Integrated Master Programme)," the official release stated.