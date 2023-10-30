Assam Rolls Out Plan To Build 4,000 State-Of-The-Art schools In Next 5 Years

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma speaking during the meeting on Sunday.

The Assam government announced on Sunday that it would construct 4,000 state-of-the-art schools over the next five years, marking its biggest-ever educational initiative. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conducted a meeting on Sunday with Education Minister Ranoj Pegu and other senior officials to discuss the project's roadmap. Registered contractors, architects, and engineers of the Public Works Department (PWD) were also present in the meeting.

"With the blessings of the Hon'ble PM, Assam is undertaking the biggest-ever effort to build schools in the state. 4,000 state-of-the-art schools will be constructed by 2028, which means adding 2 new schools every day for the next 5 years," Mr Sarma wrote on X on Sunday.

The meeting was held to review the progress of the construction of 126 new secondary schools in the state using the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract method. The state education minister said that a total of 4,000 schools would be built using the EPC mode of contract.

"The EPC mode of contract has been adopted to expeditiously construct about 4,000 secondary schools in a phased manner," Mr Pegu posted on X.