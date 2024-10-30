APTET Final Answer Key 2024 Released, Check Steps To Download

APTET Final Answer Key 2024: The Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education has released the final answer key for the Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2024.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the answer key by visiting the official APTET website, aptet.apcfss.in.

The AP TET 2024 examinations for Paper-1A, Paper-1B, Paper-2A, and Paper-2B were conducted from October 3 to October 20, 2024. The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) released the preliminary answer keys starting from October 4, 2024.

AP TET Final 2024: Steps To Download Answer Key

Step 1: Go to the official website, aptet.apcfss.in

Step 2: Find and click the link titled "AP TET Final Answer Key 2024" on the homepage

Step 3: Save the PDF file with the final answers

Step 4: Take a hard copy for future reference

AP TET 2024: Exam Pattern

The AP TET 2024 lasts for 2 hours and 30 minutes and consists of a total of 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). There are two papers:

Paper 1 covers five sections: Child Development and Pedagogy, Language 1, English, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies, with 30 questions in each section.

Paper 2 includes five sections: Child Development and Pedagogy, Language 1, English, and subjects related to the chosen stream. The first three sections will each have 30 multiple-choice questions, while the final section will consist of 60 questions.

AP TET is conducted for candidates aspiring to become teachers in schools under various managements, including State Government, rural and urban local bodies, AP Model Schools, welfare and society schools, private aided schools, and private unaided schools for classes 1-8.