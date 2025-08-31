Apply At Supreme Court In 2025: Applications Open For Court Master, Check Eligibility, Deadline Here

The Supreme Court of India has invited online applications for the post of Court Master (Shorthand) for the year 2025. According to the official notification (No. F.6/RC(CM)-2025, dated July 28, 2025), multiple number of vacancies have been announced for this gazetted post.

How many vacancies are available?

There are 30 posts of Court Master (Shorthand). Of these, 16 are for the unreserved category, 4 for Scheduled Castes, 2 for Scheduled Tribes and 8 for Other Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer).

What is the pay scale?

The position carries Pay Level 11 of the Pay Matrix, with an initial basic pay of Rs 67,700 along with allowances.

Who can apply?

Candidates must be between 30 and 45 years of age. They should hold a degree from a recognised university, have shorthand proficiency in English at 120 words per minute, a typing speed of 40 words per minute on computer, and at least five years of experience in relevant stenography or secretarial roles.

What is the selection process?

The recruitment process consists of four stages. These include a Shorthand Test, an Objective Type Written Test, a Typing Speed Test on Computer and an Interview. Candidates who possess a Law degree from a recognised university will receive additional weightage.

Why is this job important?

The post of Court Master is considered highly significant in the functioning of the Supreme Court. Court Masters assist judges in recording court proceedings, maintaining accuracy of case documents and ensuring smooth judicial operations. This makes the position one of great responsibility and prestige in India's judicial system.

How to apply?

Applications will be accepted online only through the official website www.sci.gov.in. The dates for registration will be announced soon. Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1500 for General category and Rs 750 for SC, ST, OBC, Persons with Disabilities, Ex-servicemen and Dependents of Freedom Fighters, payable through the UCO Bank payment gateway.