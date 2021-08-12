  • Home
Applications Process At Delhi Schools Of Specialised Excellence Begins Today

Students seeking admission to the SoSEs affiliated to the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) can apply at the official site, edudel.nic.in, till August 19.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 12, 2021 8:38 am IST

Applications process at Delhi Schools Of Specialised Excellence will commence today
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The application process at Delhi Schools of Specialised Excellence will commence today, August 12. Students seeking admission to the SoSEs affiliated to the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) can apply at the official site, edudel.nic.in, till August 19. These schools will provide a platform for students to nurture their talent and excel in areas of their interests.

Delhi Schools of Specialised Excellence cover Classes from 9 to 12. The students can specialise in the field of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Performing and Visual Arts, Humanities and high-end 21st century skills.

Guidelines:

The admission will be based on the aptitude test slated to be held at these 20 or its nearby schools between August 23 and 29.

For Class 9, admission is open in all four types of SoSEs. For STEM SoSE, admission will also be offered to Class 11 students.

As per the criteria set by the government, 50% of seats in each SoSE are reserved for the students of government schools. Rest will be available for students studying in any school in Delhi.

Age-related eligibility and reservation for admission to these schools will be as per norms issued by the Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi.

Eligibility:

Delhi government or recognised schools’ students, who have valid residence proof, are eligible to apply.

A student must have secured a minimum of 60% aggregate marks in Class 8 for admission to Class 9. In the case of Performing and Visual Arts, this requirement will be waived if the candidate is a recipient of an award in any Art form in competition at the zonal or upward level.

For admission in Class 11, 75% aggregate marks (best of five subjects, including Science and Maths) in Class 10 is needed.

Students belonging to reserved categories shall be liable for a relaxation of 5% marks.

