Applications Open For National Geoscience Award, Cash Prize Rs 5 Lakh

The Ministry of Mines has invited nominations for the National Geoscience Awards-2023 from higher educational institutions for contributions in the field of fundamental or applied Geosciences, Mining, and Allied areas. Interested candidates or institutions can register on the National Awards Portal on November 30, 2023.

The National Geoscience Awards instituted in 1966 are an initiative of the Ministry of Mines to encourage geoscientists to strive toward excellence.

National Geoscience Award for Lifetime Achievement is given to an individual with an exceptionally high lifetime achievement for sustained and significant contributions in any of the disciplines mentioned in Clause-2 of NGA Regulation 2023. The winner of the award receives a cash prize of Rs 5,00,000 and a certificate.

National Geoscience Award is given to 10 winners which may include individuals or teams to recognise the contribution of meritorious individuals or groups. Each award carries a cash prize of Rs 3,00,000 and a certificate. In the case of a team award, the award money will be equally divided. A nomination for a team award can comprise a maximum of four members and the number of team awards shall not exceed five.

National Young Geoscientist Award is given for outstanding research work in any field of geosciences to an individual below 35 years of age as on the December 31, 2022. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000 plus a research grant of Rs 5,00,000 spread over five years.



For further details, candidates can visit official website of National Awards Portal.