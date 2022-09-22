AP SBTET Diploma Result 2022 Out; Direct Link, How To Check
Candidates can now check and download their SBTET Diploma result 2022 through the official websites - sbtet.ap.gov.in and manabadi.co.in.
Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Sep 22, 2022 3:42 pm IST
AP SBTET Diploma Result 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training (AP SBTET) Diploma result is announced today, September 22, 2022. Candidates can now check and download their SBTET Diploma result 2022 through the official websites - sbtet.ap.gov.in and manabadi.co.in. Candidates need to keep their AP SBTET Diploma exam admit card in hand to check their results online as they may require some credential verification.
AP SBTET Diploma Result 2022 Direct Link
AP SBTET Diploma Results 2022: Websites To Check
- sbtet.ap.gov.in
- manabadi.co.in
AP SBTET Diploma Result 2022: Steps To Check
- Visit the official website - sbtet.ap.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on 'AP SBTET C20 Diploma Results'.
- Then enter the pin and relevant semester and click submit.
- Enter your login credentials on the new page that appears.
- The AP SBTET diploma result 2022 will get displayed on the screen.
- Download and take a printout of the results for future reference.
