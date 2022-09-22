AP SBTET Diploma Result 2022 Out; Direct Link, How To Check

Image credit: Shutterstock AP SBTET Diploma result 2022 is announced today, September 22.

AP SBTET Diploma Result 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training (AP SBTET) Diploma result is announced today, September 22, 2022. Candidates can now check and download their SBTET Diploma result 2022 through the official websites - sbtet.ap.gov.in and manabadi.co.in. Candidates need to keep their AP SBTET Diploma exam admit card in hand to check their results online as they may require some credential verification.

AP SBTET Diploma Result 2022 Direct Link

AP SBTET Diploma Results 2022: Websites To Check

sbtet.ap.gov.in

manabadi.co.in

AP SBTET Diploma Result 2022: Steps To Check