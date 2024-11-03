AP LAWCET 2024 Seat Allotment Result Announced, Check Steps To Download

AP LAWCET 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the seat allotment results for the AP Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET) 2024 counselling. Candidates can check the allotment list by visiting APSCHE's official website, lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

AP LAWCET 2024: Steps To Download

Step 1. Go to the official website, lawcet-sche.aptonline.in

Step 2. On the home page, select the AP LAWCET Seat Allotment Results 2024 tab

Step 3. Enter the required credentials and log in

Step 4. The AP LAWCET seat allotment results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download the seat allotment results and take a printout for future reference

The exam consisted of three sections with a total of 120 questions. Students will receive one mark for each correct answer.

According to the official notification, seat allotment for admissions is scheduled for November 2, 2024. Candidates who have been allotted seats must complete both self-reporting and reporting to the college between November 4 and November 7, 2024.

Candidates who are allotted seats in a college must bring their original certificates to the college for verification. The college principal will verify the candidate's eligibility for admission. If a tuition fee is required, the candidate should pay it at the college.

AP LAWCET Exam

The entrance test assesses candidates' General Knowledge, Mental Ability, Current Affairs, and Aptitude for studying Law. The test is divided into three sections, comprising a total of 120 questions, each worth one mark. The duration of the test is 90 minutes, with a maximum score of 120 marks.