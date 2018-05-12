Sri Venkateswara University To Declare AP ICET 2018 Result Today Sri Venkateswara University will declare the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2018 result today.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT AP ICET 2018 Result : Know How To Check New Delhi: Sri Venkateswara University will declare the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2018 result today. As per the exam schedule released by SCHE AP, the results are supposed to come today. The University had conducted the exam on behalf of SCHE AP. AP ICET is held every year to grant admission to selected candidates into 1st year MBA and MCA courses. Through this exam, candidates can also take admission to 2nd year lateral entry into MCA course. The exam was held on May 2, 2018.



Candidates should note there's a AP ICET 2018 result link available at manabadi.com. However no update is available on the official website.



Preliminary answer key of the exam was released on May 4, 2018 and candidates were allowed to raise objections till May 6, 2018.



AP ICET 2018 result can be found at the official website sche.ap.gov.in/icet.



On May 2, 2018, JNTU released the AP EAMCET 2018 result. JEE main topper Suraj Krishna has topped the exam. The counselling schedule for AP EAMCET 2018 will be released soon on the official website. Students are advised to download and keep their rank cards safe for the counselling procedure. AP EAMCET 2018 was conducted for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and agriculture. The exam was conducted from April 22 to April 25, 2018. The exam was conducted in pen and paper mode.



