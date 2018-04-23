AP Ed.CET 2018: Response Sheet Released At Sche.ap.gov.in; Result Expected On April 25 APSCHE has released the response sheet for AP Ed.CET 2018. The exam was conducted on April 19, 2018 by Sri Venkateswara University.

Share EMAIL PRINT AP Ed.CET 2018: Response Sheet Released At Sche.ap.gov.in New Delhi: APSCHE has released the response sheet for AP Ed.CET 2018. The exam was conducted on April 19, 2018 by Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati on the behalf of APSCHE. AP Ed.CET is conducted for admission to B.Ed. regular courses being offered at Colleges of Education in Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2018-19. The response sheet is available for download on the official website. The final result will be declared on April 25, 2018.



How to download AP Ed.CET 2018 Response Sheet?



Step one: Go to official website for AP Ed.CET: www.sche.ap.gov.in/EDCET

Step two: On the home page click on the Response Sheet link.

Step three: Enter your AP Ed.CET registration number.

Step four: Enter your Hall Ticket number correctly.

Step five: Click on 'Get Key Details'.

Step six: Download and print your response sheet.



AP ED.CET 2018



AP Ed. CET 2018 was an objective test conducted 16 test cities in Andhra Pradesh. There were total 150 questions to be answered in 2 hours. The qualifying marks in the Entrance Test for all candidates (except SC/ST) is 37 out of total marks (i.e. 25%). For candidates belonging to SC/ST category, there is no qualifying marks for ranking.



Click here for more



APSCHE has released the response sheet for AP Ed.CET 2018. The exam was conducted on April 19, 2018 by Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati on the behalf of APSCHE. AP Ed.CET is conducted for admission to B.Ed. regular courses being offered at Colleges of Education in Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2018-19. The response sheet is available for download on the official website. The final result will be declared on April 25, 2018.Step one: Go to official website for AP Ed.CET: www.sche.ap.gov.in/EDCETStep two: On the home page click on the Response Sheet link.Step three: Enter your AP Ed.CET registration number.Step four: Enter your Hall Ticket number correctly.Step five: Click on 'Get Key Details'.Step six: Download and print your response sheet. AP Ed. CET 2018 was an objective test conducted 16 test cities in Andhra Pradesh. There were total 150 questions to be answered in 2 hours. The qualifying marks in the Entrance Test for all candidates (except SC/ST) is 37 out of total marks (i.e. 25%). For candidates belonging to SC/ST category, there is no qualifying marks for ranking.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter