AP ECET 2021 Correction Window Opens Today, Check Details

AP ECET 2021 correction window opens today

The correction window for Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2021 has opened today, August 18. Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU), Anantapur has opened the correction window for those students who want to make changes in their previoursly filled AP ECET application form 2021.

Application correction facility will end on August 20, students can visit the official website- sche.ap.gov.in to edit their application forms.

AP ECET 2021: How to edit the application form?

Go to the official website, sche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on, ‘Category-2 correction’ link

A new login page will appear on the screen

Now, log in using the reference id, registration number, diploma or BSC admit card number, mobile number, and date of birth.

The candidate will be directed to the previously filled AP ECET application form

Make the necessary changes to the application and save

Download the application form for further reference

Students can make corrections in their AP ECET 2021 application form in two ways as the correction window is segmented into two categories.

The first category includes the details which cannot be edited through the website directly, for this, students are required to write an email at apecet2021corrections@gmail.com mentioning the details along with valid scanned documents.

The first category includes information like: Qualifying exam hall ticket number, signature, photograph, father’s name as per SSC mark-list, date of birth as per SSC, candidate’s name, AP ECET 2021 branch change.

The second category includes the details which are open to editing in the application form that is accessible through the official website.

The second category includes: Mother’s name, category, gender, correspondence address, mobile number, email ID, Aadhaar-card details, special category, SSC hall ticket number and the year of passing, birth district, or state, and other details.