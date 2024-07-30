Advertisement

AP EAMCET Counselling 2024: Final Phase Seat Allotment Released

To access their seat allotment, candidates will need their registration number and date of birth.

Read Time: 2 mins
Those assigned seats are required to report to their designated colleges between July 31 and August 3.
AP EAMCET Counselling 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the final phase seat allotment results for the AP EAMCET 2024 counselling. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can now check their allotted seats by visiting the official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. To access their seat allotment, candidates will need their registration number and date of birth. Those assigned seats are required to report to their designated colleges between July 31 and August 3, 2024, to finalize their admission.

AP EAMCET Seat Allotment 2024: Steps To Check

  • Go to the official AP EAMCET website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in
  • Select the link for the Final Phase Seat Allotment
  • Enter your AP EAPCET hall ticket number and date of birth
  • The screen will display the AP EAMCET seat allotment order
  • Verify the allocation and retrieve the seat allotment order
  • Print a copy of the allotment for future reference

Candidates from other categories/backward classes are required to pay a counselling fee of Rs. 1,200, while SC/ST candidates need to pay Rs. 600. Payment can be made using a credit card, debit card, net banking, etc. For more details, candidates should visit the official AP EAPCET website.

The AP EAPCET oversees admissions for BSc (Ag), BSc (Hort), BVSc & AH, BFSc, BTech (FST), BSc (CA&BM), BPharm, BTech (Bio-Technology) (BiPC), Pharm-D (BiPC), and BSc (Nursing) (BiPC). This year, the AP EAMCET exam for the Agriculture and Pharmacy streams was conducted on May 16 and 17, while the Engineering stream exam took place from May 18 to 23.
