AP EAMCET 2025 Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Today: Check Direct Link, Steps To Download

AP EAMCET 2025 Seat Allotment Result Live Update: The AP EAMCET 2025 Round 1 seat allotment results will be released today, July 22, by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) and the Department of Technical Education. Candidates who registered for the counselling process can check their seat allotment status by visiting the official website: eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET.

AP EAMCET 2025 Seat Allotment: Round 1 Timeline

Counselling registration started: July 7

Last date to pay counselling fee: July 16

Certificate verification completed by: July 17

Web option entry closed: July 19

Seat allotment result announcement: July 22

Reporting to allotted colleges: July 23 to July 26

Classes begin: August 4

How to Download AP EAMCET 2025 Allotment Letter

Follow these steps to view and download your seat allotment:

1. Visit the official website: eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

2. Click on "Phase 1 College-wise Allotment Result"

3. Select your college name and branch from the dropdown menu

4. View your seat allotment details on the screen

5. Click the link to download your allotment letter

6. Log in using your registered credentials

7. Save or print the allotment letter for further use

Important Documents Required for Verification

Candidates must carry these documents while reporting to the allotted college:

• Online counselling registration slip

• AP EAMCET 2025 rank card

• AP EAMCET 2025 admit card

• SSC (Class 10) or equivalent certificate

• Study certificates from Class 6 to 12

• Transfer Certificate (TC)

• Income certificate

• Residence and local status certificate

Colleges and Seat Availability

Through the AP EAMCET 2025 counselling, 322 colleges in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are offering undergraduate seats in Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy streams.

The cut-off ranks for each round will be released separately, showing the first and last ranks for each course and category.

AP EAMCET 2025 Exam Highlights

Total registered candidates: 3,62,429

Engineering stream:

Appeared: 2,64,840

Qualified: 1,89,748

Success rate: 71.65%

Agriculture & Pharmacy:

Appeared: 75,460

Qualified: 67,761

Success rate: 89.8%

Students are advised to check the official portal for real-time updates and make sure to report to your allotted college within the given timeframe.