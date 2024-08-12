Advertisement

AP BArch Admission 2024: Registration Begins, Deadline August 19

AP BArch admission 2024: Enrollment will be determined by scores from the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) or JEE Main Paper 2.

AP BArch Admission 2024: Registration Begins, Deadline August 19
AP BArch admission 2024: Certificate verification will be conducted from August 13 to 20.

AP BArch admission 2024: The application process for AP BArch Admission 2024 commenced today. Eligible candidates seeking admission to the Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) course can submit their applications by visiting the official website, apsche.ap.gov.in. The deadline for application submission is August 19.

Admission to the AP BArch program in 2024 will be determined by scores from the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) or JEE Main Paper 2. These scores will be normalised by the authorities, who will then release the individual State Architecture Rank (SAR) for each candidate.

AP BArch Admission 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have completed their 10+2 or an equivalent examination with Mathematics as a mandatory subject. General category candidates are required to have a minimum aggregate score of 50%, while SC/ST candidates must have at least 45%. Additionally, candidates need valid scores from either the NATA 2024 or JEE Main 2024 Paper 2 (BArch).

AP BArch Admission 2024: Key Dates

The application window for AP BArch Admission 2024 is open from today until August 19. Following this, certificate verification will be conducted from August 13 to 20. The list of registered candidates will be published between August 21 and 22.

The State Architecture Rank (SAR) will be assigned on August 24. Candidates will have the opportunity to select their preferences online on August 26 and 27, with the first round of seat allotment results announced on August 29. Successful candidates must pay their fees and report to their assigned colleges between August 30 and September 2, 2024.

