Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Results To Be Announced This Month. Check Details

AP 10th Class Results 2023 will be declared online.

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) in Andhra Pradesh is expected to announce the result of Class 10 examination this week. The result will be posted on the official website bse.ap.gov.in. The students can check the result by logging onto the website using their roll number. The Board has also given the facility to check the results through call or SMS. The Class 10 exams were held from April 3 to April 18 in single shift from 9.30am to 12.45pm. Around six lakh students appeared in the Class 10 examination.

While students can download a soft copy of the result from the Board's official website, they will have to wait for a week for the marksheet.

State education minister Botsa Satyanarayana announced the results for the first and second years of the AP Inter on April 26.

In 2022, 67.26 per cent students passed the Class 10 exam. Mr Satyanarayana had said that Covid-19 had a severe impact on pass percentage. Out of 6,15,908 who appeared for the examinations last year, a total of 4,14,281 students passed.

Girls had compared better than the boys in last year's results.

The exams are conducted by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), an independent department functioning under Ministry of Secondary Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh.

The department is responsible for conducting the SSC/OSSC Public Examinations and a number of other exams.

The DGE office conducts SSC/OSSC examinations twice a year, according to its website.