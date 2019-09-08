Meet The First Tribal Girl From Odisha's Malkangiri To Become A Pilot

Anupriya Is The First Tribal Girl From Odisha's Malkangiri To Become A Pilot. (File Photo)

A feat that is sure to inspire many young girls, Anupriya Lakra has once again proved that everything is achievable if you have the determination. After years of education and rigorous training which was for 6 years, Ms Lakra has been inducted in a private airline and has become the first tribal girl of Odisha's Malkangiri district to have become a pilot. She will join the airline as a co-pilot.

She holds an engineering degree from a Bhubaneswar based college.

Anupriya always dreamt of becoming a pilot for which she left her engineering studies in the middle and joined an aviation academy in Bhubaneswar in the year 2012. Her father is a constable in Odisha police and her mother is a homemaker.

We had always encouraged her to follow her dreams and had always made sure to provide her with all the resources, said Anupriya's mother to regional channel Odisha TV.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated Anupriya and wished her good luck for the future. In his congratulatory tweet for her, he wrote that she is an epitome of perseverance and determination.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.