Anna University Postpones Exams; Check New Dates Here

According to the latest schedule, the postponed exams will be held on June 5, 6 and 7.
Meanwhile, in another development, the state government allowed Class 10 students from Tuticorin, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts three more days to apply for retotalling of marks of the SSLC results declared yesterday, Times of India reported.
Internet services have been suspended in Tuticorin and the adjoining districts, in an attempt to check escalation of violence after 12 people died protesting against Vedanta's Sterlite Copper plant.
Police firing also left several injured in Tamil Nadu's port city of Tuticorin.
The protests intensified on Tuesday following reports suggesting expansion of Vedanta's Sterlite copper unit. The group has since denied seeking licence for expansion.
Yesterday, Madras High Court stayed the expansion of the plant after a petition claimed the company was building it without the necessary permission.
CommentsNormal life was affected in Tuticorin, with shops closed and people remaining indoors even as the protest against police action spread across the state on Thursday, with demonstrations in districts like Erode, Ramanathapuram and Thiruvarur.
