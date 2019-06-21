Anti Corruption Poster, Video Contest Announced By Russia For BRICS Countries

Russia has announced anti-corruption poster and video making competition for BRICS nations

The Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation has announced The International Youth Contest of Social Advertising Against Corruption for BRICS countries. The Department of Personnel and Training along with the Central Vigilance Commission is piloting the contest in India and has invited submissions from Indian students in two categories - Best Poster and Best Video.

In India, the theme for the contest is 'Together Against Corruption' and will be held till September 30, 2019.

In 2018, contestants from Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan participated in the contest. For 2019, the contest has been opened for participants from Brazil, India, China and the South African Republic as well.

For the best video category, video submission should be in mpeg 4 format with resolution not exceeding 1920x1080 and up to 300 MB in size.

For the best poster category, the submission should be in A3 format (297 x 420 mm) with correct aspect ratio and 300 dpi resolution.

The contest is open to all nationals of BRICS countries (individual, creative teams, and legal entities). Interested parties can find more information on the official website for the contest, anticorruption.life/en/.

