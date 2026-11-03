Prime Minister Early Career Research Grant: Applications Open, Rs 60 Lakh On Offer

The Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) has invited applications for the Prime Minister Early Career Research Grant, an initiative aimed at supporting early-career researchers and strengthening India's research and innovation ecosystem. The application window opens today and will remain open until December 2.

The programme seeks to nurture emerging research talent, encourage innovative ideas, and provide researchers with greater flexibility to pursue high-quality research. Selected researchers will receive financial assistance of up to Rs 60 lakh, along with overhead charges, for a period of three years.

The initiative also introduces several measures to promote ease of doing research, including greater flexibility in fund utilisation and manpower recruitment, permission for international travel for project-related activities, and financial support for open-access publications and patent filing.

Key Highlights

Grant amount: Up to Rs 60 lakh, plus overhead charges.

Duration: Three years.

Number of grants: Up to 700 grants will be awarded annually across all subject areas.

Flexible funding: Greater flexibility in utilising recurring funds and recruiting project staff.

International travel: Permitted for project-related activities.

Additional support: Funding for open-access publications and patent filing charges.

The Prime Minister Early Career Research Grant

The Anusandhan National Research Foundation was established under the Anusandhan National Research Foundation Act, 2023, passed by Parliament, to promote and strengthen a culture of research and innovation across the country.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is the President of the foundation's Governing Board, ANRF is introducing several initiatives to strengthen India's research and innovation ecosystem and accelerate scientific advancement. These programmes are designed to support research across diverse fields and improve the ease of conducting research.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must meet the following eligibility requirements to apply for the grant:

Nationality: Applicants must be Indian citizens. Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) employed as regular staff in publicly funded and recognised research and development institutions or laboratories in India can also apply as Principal Investigators in collaboration with an Indian Co-Principal Investigator, subject to ANRF's prescribed eligibility guidelines.

Educational qualification: Applicants must hold a PhD in Science or Engineering, or an MD, MS, MDS or MVSc degree.

Employment: Applicants must hold a regular academic or research position at a recognised academic institution, national laboratory or other recognised research and development institution.

Joining period: Applicants must ordinarily apply within two years of joining their respective institutions.

Age limit: The upper age limit is 42 years. A relaxation of three years is available for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes, persons with disabilities, and women.

Research Associates, postdoctoral fellows, ad hoc faculty members, guest faculty members, visiting scientists, consultants, project fellows, and faculty members whose contracts are renewed annually are not eligible to apply. In cases not covered under these categories, ANRF reserves the right to determine eligibility.

Co-Principal Investigators are not permitted, except in applications involving Persons of Indian Origin and Overseas Citizens of India.

Applicants who have previously received grants under the Young Scientists Scheme, Early Career Research, Start-up Research Grant, Core Research Grant (formerly Extra Mural Research), EMEQ or any other project grant from the erstwhile Science and Engineering Research Board or ANRF are not eligible.

One-Time Relaxation In Eligibility Criteria

For the current application cycle, ANRF has announced a one-time relaxation in the eligibility criteria related to the applicant's date of joining the institution.

Under this relaxation, applicants must have joined their respective institutions on or after February 1, 2023. This replaces the usual requirement that applicants must apply within two years of joining their institutions.

Application Process And Selection

The call for applications will be notified through the official ANRF online portal, "anrfonline.in". Applicants must submit their applications online through the portal.

Principal Investigators already registered on the SERB Online portal, "serbonline.in", can log in using their existing credentials.

The selection process will be based on the recommendations of an Expert Committee.

Grant Amount And Duration

Under the programme, selected researchers will receive a grant of up to Rs 60 lakh, along with overhead charges, for three years.

The funding framework also provides flexibility in utilising resources under the recurring expenditure head and recruiting project personnel. Researchers can also avail themselves of enhanced travel, contingency, and overhead provisions, along with financial support for open-access publications and patent filing charges.

International travel for project-related activities is also permitted.

The Prime Minister Early Career Research Grant subsumes the Start-up Research Grant scheme of the erstwhile Science and Engineering Research Board.