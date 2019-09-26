Anna University Will Amend 'Compulsory Philosophy' Rule: Vice Chancellor

Anna University VC says that University will amend rules that make philosophy compulsory

Amidst the controversy surrounding teaching of Sanskrit texts to Anna University students, the University Vice Chancellor, Mr. MK Surappa has said that the University will amend the rule. The University recently introduced Philosophy as part of the courses on offer for its third semester B.Tech. and M.Tech. students.

The controversy started after certain sections of media reported that the University had made Philosophy compulsory for engineering students. The proposed curriculum included Bhagvad Gita, Upanishads among others.

Opposing the reported move, DMK president M K Stalin sought the intervention of Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who is also the varsity's Chancellor.

"It is condemnable to attempt imposition of Sanskrit by making philosophy compulsory in the syllabus of Anna University's CEG campus," Stalin said in a tweet.

As part of this course, the students are required to read Bhagvad Gita, Upnishads, Vedas, Plato's Republic, and texts by Francis Bacon, 'to create a new understanding by teaching philosophy through a comparison of Indian & Western traditions', reported news agency ANI.

The Vice Chancellor, Mr. MK Surappa told ANI, "I'll speak to my colleague in IST (Information Science & Technology) department that there must be a choice. We will amend it soon."

The introduction of the course is part of measure taken by AICTE to make students well-rounded. The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) had recommended over 20 courses including Sanskrit out of which the University chose only 12, Sanskrit language not being among the chosen subjects. Philosophy is being offered by only the IST deprtment of the University.

