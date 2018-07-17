AMU Professor Awarded 'Iqbal Samman' By Madhya Pradesh Government

Prof. Shafey Kidwai is currently working as a Professor of Mass Communication at AMU

Madhya Pradesh government has conferred its prestigious literary award, "Iqbal Samman" to Professor Shafey Kidwai, a well-known bilingual critic and scholar. Professor Shafey Kidwai is currently working as a Professor of Mass Communication at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). The award, carrying a cash prize of Rs. 2,00,000 has been given to Professor Kidwai in recognition of his contributions in promotion of Urdu literature.

Prof Kidwai has published twelve books in English and Urdu.

His book, "Urdu Literature and Journalism: Critical Perspective" has been published by the Cambridge University Press, New Delhi. His Urdu book "Sawanah Sir Syed" blazed a new trail in Sir Syed studies as it corrected several inaccuracies contained in Hayat-e-Javed, said a statement from the varsity.

Prof Kidwai's seminal work, "Sir Syed: A life in Reason", is being published by the Oxford University Press with a foreword by noted historian, Professor Irfan Habib.

His fortnightly column on literature, media and culture, "Going Native" appears in Friday Review, The Hindu and he writes regularly for a number of Urdu and English journals.

Professor Kidwai is the convener of Urdu Committee of Saraswati Samman.

He has been member on editorial boards of several peer reviewed journals of Mass Communication.

