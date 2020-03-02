AMU Professor Recieves Sahitya Akademi Award

Dr Madhav Kaushik, Vice Chairman, Sahitya Akademi presented a shawl and certificate to Prof Kidwai.

Noted bilingual critic, scholar and columnist, Professor Shafey Kidwai of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has received the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award (2019) for his seminal Urdu work "Sawanah-e-Sir Syed - Ek Bazdeed" last week. Prof Chandrashekhar Kambar, President, Sahitya Akademi, the National Academy of Letters, gave the award to Prof Kidwai, along with the awardees of other languages, including Dr Shashi Tharoor, at a function presided over by the chief guest, eminent poet and lyricist, Gulzar.

Prof Kidwai's book seeks to revisit the biographical details and literary accomplishments of Sir Syed and it supplements what has escaped the attention of any biographers of Sir Syed including Khawaja Altaf Husain Hali.

Prof Kidwai, also Chairman, Department of Mass Communication, AMU, has been honoured with Madya Pradesh government's prestigious award "Iqbal Samman" in 2016 and Uttar Pradesh Urdu Academy's award "Amir Khusro Award" in 1918.

He has been teaching communication studies, film studies, Broadcast journalism, Editing, sports journalism and Urdu Journalism for more than 30 years.

His book titled "Urdu Literature and Journalism: Critical Perspectives", published by the Cambridge University Press, has received wide critical acclaim. His latest book "Reason, Religion and Nation: The Search of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan" is being published by a reputed international publisher.

His column on culture and literature 'Going Native' appears in Friday Review, the Hindu, fortnightly.

Earlier, a number of litterateurs from AMU have received this prestigious award including Prof Rasheed Ahmad Siddiqui, Prof Ale Ahmad Suroor, Prof Masood Hussain Khan, Prof Khawaja Ghulamus Sayyidain, Prof Yusuf Hussain Khan, Prof Asloob Ahmad Ansari, Prof Shahryar and Prof Abul Kalam Qasmi.

