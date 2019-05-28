AMU Cancels BLISc, MBA Entrance Exams After Paper Leak

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has cancelled the entrance examinations for the Bachelor of Library and Information Science (BLISc) and the Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme admission which were held on May 23 and 26 respectively.

AMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor ordered the cancellation of the entrance examinations Monday evening after a racket was busted following the arrest of four people allegedly involved in leaking the question paper of the MBA entrance test held on May 26, an AMU release said Tuesday.

Those arrested include a clerk of the university who has been described as the mastermind of the racket.

According to Mr Mujib Ullah Zuberi, Controller of Examination, "These persons were arrested for alleged smuggling of question booklet. The University has decided to hold entrance examination of BLISc and the common MBA entrance tests on June 15 and June 16, 2019 respectively."

The decision has been taken by the AMU Vice Chancellor to keep the unblemished admission process of the university intact, said the AMU release.

