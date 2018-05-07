AMU Exams To Start From May 12, Vice Chancellor Says No 'Sine Die Situation' In The Varsity Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) yesterday announced that the examinations of the 2017-18 session will start on May 12, 2018 with no further postponements.

Aligarh: Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) yesterday announced that the examinations of the 2017-18 session will start on May 12, 2018 with no further postponements. Mr Mujeebullah Zuberi, Controller of Examination, said that a modified examination schedule will be released soon. According to a statement from the varsity, the decision was taken in a consultative meeting under the chairmanship of the University Vice Chancellor, Professor Tariq Mansoor.



The AMU examinations were earlier scheduled to begin from May 7, but were postponed following the ongoing students protest on the campus.



AMU VC Prof. Mansoor told Press Trust of India that the University has taken this decision in view of the improvement in the law and order situation in the campus.



He said there were no proposal for closing the University sine die as the situation at this stage does not warrant it even as he urged students to come forward and help in the process of normalcy and peace on the campus.



at the University, which has been witnessing a row over a decades-old photograph of Pakistan founder and freedom fighter Muhammad Ali Jinnah



Earlier on Wednesday, Rapid Action Force of the Uttar Pradesh police was deployed after students and some right-wing activists almost came to blows. The right-wing activists were demanding the removal of Jinnah's photo, to which the students objected.



The students boycotted classes for the next two days.



The students offered



The Vice Chancellor also told the news agency that the University had initiated a number of steps for the return of normalcy which primarily centred on the addressal of all genuine demands of students pertaining to Wednesday's violence on the campus.



He said University authorities were in constant touch with district authorities and holding regular talks with protesting students so as to "chalk out a roadmap for complete normalcy".



A 16 member coordination committee of senior faculty members had been formed to help in engaging protesting students and understanding their problems.



The committee will have Prof Jamshed Siddiqui, Dean Students Welfare and will include the President of the AMU Teachers Association.



Deans of various faculties, principals of all colleges, elected members of the Executive Council (EC), representatives of AMU Teachers Association, Registrar, Controller of Examinations, Proctor, Dean Students Welfare and other functionaries attended the meeting.



(With Inputs from PTI)



