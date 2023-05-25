Lamp That Purifies Air, Boat That Cleans: Delhi Students' Novel Designs

The Melting Everest is a lamp made from Himalayan rock salt

Students from Delhi have displayed several innovative product designs for sustainable living at the Indian Habitat Centre. The designs include a lamp that purifies air as it melts, a boat that helps clean water, and an incubator for baby birds.

The product designs have been developed by industrial design students of the School of Planning and Architecture. Parag Anand, head of department at the School of Planning and Architecture, said the designs are new ideas that can be used in the industry to make actual products.

Melting Everest

The Melting Everest is a lamp made from Himalayan rock salt. What's special about the lamp is that it melts as glaciers do, but purifies the air in the process. The lamp weighs 8 kg and can continuously run for 1,000 hours.

Pure Waters

This is another innovative product with a unique feature. It not only offers the joy of boating but cleans the water body while moving. According to Shivani Kumari, the student behind the design, Pure Waters can hold up to 50 kg of garbage including algae, small plants and other floating material.

Nesto Care

This product is a baby bird incubator that protects little birds from dangers such as falling from the nest. According to MA final-year student Prateek Vandhaare, the incubator can also treat sick birds.

Bandhan

This innovative bench makes use of small pieces of wood that have been discarded. It is the brainchild of a student named Pavitra Kevi, who says the bench doesn't get too hot in summer and isn't uncomfortable to sit on in winter.

Aqua Bio Harvest

This product has been designed for those engaged in fisheries. The product produces bio-oil using algae present in ponds and fish food. Vivek Ramachandran explains that it has three types of partition where air is filled in one of them and algae in the other. Gradually, a controlled reaction takes place and the device starts making oil in two to three days.