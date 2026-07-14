AIL LET Result 2026 OUT: Direct Link To Download Scorecard Here

The AIL LET Result 2026 has been officially declared by the Army Institute of Law (AIL). Candidates who appeared for the Army Institute of Law Law Entrance Test can now check and download their results from the official website, ail.ac.in. Applicants need to log in using their required credentials to access the scorecard. Candidates who qualify in the entrance examination will be invited to participate in the AIL LET Counselling 2026 process. Applicants are advised to download and save their scorecards for future admission-related formalities.

How to Download AIL LET Result 2026?

Visit the official website at ail.ac.in.

Click on the AIL LET 2026 examination section.

Select the AIL LET Result 2026 link available on the homepage.

Enter the required login details, such as Roll Number, Mother's Name, and Date of Birth.

Submit the details to view the result.

Download and print the scorecard for future reference.

Direct Link Here

Details Mentioned on AIL LET Result 2026 Scorecard

The AIL LET Result 2026 scorecard contains important information related to the candidate's performance. The following are the details:

Candidate's Name

Application Number

Roll Number

Overall Score

Section-wise Marks

Rank Obtained

In case of any discrepancy in the scorecard, candidates should immediately contact the Army Institute of Law authorities for necessary corrections.

What After AIL LET Result 2026?

Candidates who have successfully qualified in the AIL LET Result 2026 will be eligible to participate in the counselling process. During counselling, candidates will be required to complete document verification and other admission formalities as per the schedule announced by the institute.

Applicants are advised to keep multiple copies of the scorecard safely, as it will be required during counselling and final admission.