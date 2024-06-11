AIIMS INI CET Choice Filling 2024 Facility For Mock Round Starts, Details Here

All India Institute of Medical Sciences New Delhi (AIIMS New Delhi) commences the mock round choice filling process for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) July 2024 session.

Those who cleared INI CET are eligible for INI CET round 1 and round 2 counselling process, the institute said.

The link for filling choices for the INI CET is accessible through the "MyPage" section on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. To access it, candidates need to use the login credentials generated during registration. The deadline to complete the AIIMS INI CET choice filling for 2024 is June 13, by 5pm.

OBC and EWS candidates who scored below the INI CET cut-off rank and do not provide valid category certificates will not qualify for participation in the counselling rounds for PG seat allotment.

Prior to the first round of INI CET seat allocation, there will be a mock seat allocation process. This mock round is designed to give candidates an indication of where they might secure admission based on the choices they have made. The results for the mock round of INI CET seat allotment for 2024 will be announced on June 15.

Those who fail to log in during the selection of choices (institute and subject/speciality) for the first round will have their preferences considered according to the choices made during the mock round.

Candidates must be aware that choices cannot be edited or rearranged after the deadline for the first round of choice filling. The second round of INI CET seat allocation will also be based on the preferences submitted during the first round.

To participate in INI CET counselling 2024 and make choices, eligible candidates should register and log in using a new password.

AIIMS INI CET Choice Filling 2024: Steps To Follow