AIIMS BSc Nursing Entrance Exam 2024 Result: Rank List Released, Check Cutoff

AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2024: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the results for the AIIMS BSc Nursing Entrance Examination 2024 for August session. Candidates can check their roll numbers on the official website. Those who have passed are provisionally eligible for the first round of seat allocation. The institute has published the roll numbers, category, PWBD status, percentile, and overall rank of the qualified candidates. The examination was conducted on June 8 and 9.

Candidates on the provisional list will select their preferred institutes during the seat allocation process, pending verification of their uploaded OBC (NCL) or EWS certificates. No changes in preference order will be accepted after this decision.

Check the list of qualified candidates here

AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2024: Steps to Check

Visit the official AIIMS website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Click on the link for AIIMS B.Sc Nursing Result 2024 on the homepage.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can find their roll numbers and percentile.

Download and print the page for future reference.

For further details, refer to the AIIMS official website.

AIIMS BSc Nursing 2024: Educational Qualification

Candidates must have passed the Intermediate (10 + 2) exam with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, securing at least 50% overall. Under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana, six new AIIMS were established in Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, and Rishikesh in August 2013, each admitting 60 students to the B.Sc (Hons) Nursing program. The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, oversees the counseling and admissions for these institutions.

AIIMS BSc Nursing 2024: Post-Basic

The AIIMS B.Sc Nursing 2024 results are released in two stages: a written test and an interview.