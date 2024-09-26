Technical Education Body Extends Admission Deadlines For 2024-25 Session, Check Details

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has issued a revised academic calendar for the academic year 2024-25, following a recent Supreme Court directive. In its ruling on September 23, the top court granted AICTE permission to extend the admission deadlines for technical institutions. As per the updated schedule, the last date for admission to first-year technical courses is now October 23, 2024. This deadline also applies to lateral entry admissions for second-year courses. Furthermore, the technical education body has revised the commencement date for first-year classes to October 23, 2024.

The revised schedule is available on AICTE's official website. However, the extended deadlines do not apply to standalone institutions offering Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) and Post Graduate Certificate in Management (PGCM) programmes, which must adhere to their original timelines.

Action Against Unapproved Institutions

AICTE has also reiterated its stance on unapproved institutions offering technical programmes. Institutions operating without proper approval from the Council or functioning in unapproved locations will be classified as "unapproved" and are subject to closure or penal action. Any institution seeking approval must follow the prescribed procedures laid out by AICTE, and students admitted before approval will need to be readmitted under the new guidelines.

Institutions running unauthorised technical courses may face severe consequences, including withdrawal of approval and potential legal action. The Council has warned against running unapproved courses on the same premises as approved ones and will initiate civil and criminal actions if necessary.

For further details on the revised calendar and compliance measures, institutions and students can refer to the AICTE's official website.