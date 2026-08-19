AICTE Revises 2026-27 Calendar, Check Key Dates For Classes, Admissions

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has released the revised academic calendar for the 2026-27 academic session for technical institutions, including those offering Post-Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) and Post-Graduate Certificate in Management (PGCM) programmes.

Classes for first-year students will commence on August 17, while admissions against vacant seats will remain open until September 14. Lateral-entry admissions to the second year will also remain open until September 14.

AICTE launches Globalink Research Internship

AICTE has launched the AICTE-Mitacs Globalink Research Internship (GRI) 2027, providing eligible students from AICTE-approved institutions an opportunity to undertake a 12-week research internship in Canada.

The registration process began on August 5, and the deadline to submit applications is September 16.

AICTE also offers scholarships to GATE- and CEED-qualified students pursuing postgraduate programmes in engineering, technology or design at AICTE-approved institutions or university departments.

Under the scheme, eligible students receive a scholarship of Rs 12,400 per month to support their postgraduate studies and help them pursue their academic and professional goals.

AICTE offers a range of scholarship and fellowship schemes, and other initiatives aimed at supporting students, faculty members, researchers, and other stakeholders across the technical education ecosystem.