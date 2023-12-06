Technical Education Body Releases Approval Process Handbook For Academic Year 2024-2027

AICTE chairman along with vice chairman and member secretary launched the Approval Process Handbook.

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) launched the Approval Process Handbook (APH) for the academic years 2024-2027 on Wednesday, with a primary focus on enhancing the quality of education. The handbook provides detailed procedures that institutions must follow when seeking AICTE approval for technical and management programs.

During a media address, Professor TG Sitharam, the Chairman of AICTE, discussed amendments in the handbook that prioritize education quality, streamline procedures, and ensure transparent implementation.

Notably, AICTE introduced the draft of the new APH to the public domain for the first time, inviting opinions and feedback. Over 600 suggestions were received, evaluated by an expert committee, and incorporated into the final draft.

Key changes in the APH include the provision for a three-year approval extension for well-performing institutions, relaxed intake limits for courses in such institutions, reduced compliance requirements for land documents and NOCs, introduction of an off-campus provision for thriving institutions, and the inclusion of undergraduate programs in Computer Applications and Management under AICTE's oversight.

Furthermore, the APH introduces the option for employed professionals to enhance their academic qualifications through flexible modes, clarifies processes for Open and Distance Learning/Online Learning, and provides default approval for skilling through vocational courses in AICTE-approved institutions.

The APH places significant emphasis on innovation, featuring the INDovation program and the establishment of the Institution's Innovation Council (IIC) on campuses.

The new AICTE approval provision for institutions offering BCA and BBA/BMS courses aims to enhance quality through model curriculum, eligibility for scholarship schemes, faculty participation in development programs, free access to technical books, and placement and internship facilities through AICTE's portal.