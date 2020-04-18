AICTE Announces 'India Fights Corona' Theme For Vishwakarma Awards 2020

AICTE has announced 'India Fights Corona' as the theme for USVA 2020

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has opened the portal for submission of USVA 2020 applications. USVA or Utkrisht Sansthan Vishwakarma Awards is meant for students and institutes approved by AICTE institutes. The award will recognize and honour the innovations by students displaying exceptional skills in different categories.

USVA is one of the categories of the 'Vishwakarma Awards' which aims to motivate, recognize, and honour the AICTE approved institutions to raise their performance in their specific domain.

"The Vishwakarma Awards are inspired by the spirit of engineering and creation patronized by Lord Vishwakarma, the ruling deity of construction practices in India. As per Rigveda, Lord Vishwakarma is considered to be deity who is the original creator, architect and divine engineer of the universe."

The awards are meant to provide a platform for stakeholders to identify challenges faced by the society and provide innovative and low cost solutions.

The Awards are not merely a competition, AICTE has clarified, but is a way to encourage the students, faculties, and institutions to bring about sustainable solutions for everyday problems.

This year the theme for the USVA award is 'India Fights Corona'. Accordingly, institutions who have initiated all kinds of steps to ensure that the spread of virus is slowed down or stopped and have helped their society or Authorities by providing their helping hand during the lockdown period through the conduct of awareness programmes, free Counselling, tele-support, manufacturing/providing hand sanitizers, masks, shelter/food/materials for the needy, developing e-material for managing online classes, educating school students, involving in development of essential solutions, etc. in their bid to Government efforts in fighting COVID-19, can send their nominations.

Last date to submit the application for the award is May 30, 2020.

World 22,50,597 Cases 15,25,529 Active 5,70,769 Recovered 1,54,299 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 22,50,597 and 1,54,299 have died; 15,25,529 are active cases and 5,70,769 have recovered as on April 18, 2020 at 1:48 pm.

India 14,378 991 Cases 11,906 705 Active 1,992 243 Recovered 480 43 Deaths In India, there are 14,378 confirmed cases including 480 deaths. The number of active cases is 11,906 and 1,992 have recovered as on April 18, 2020 at 8:00 am. State & District Details State Cases Active Recovered Deaths Maharashtra District Cases Mumbai 514 Pune 134 Mumbai Suburban 65 Thane 31 Sangli 24 Ahmednagar 22 Nagpur 17 Latur 8 Palghar 8 Aurangabad 8 Raigad 6 Satara 5 Yavatmal 4 Osmanabad 4 Buldhana 4 Jalgaon 2 Kolhapur 2 Hingoli 2 Ratnagiri 2 Washim 1 Nashik 1 Sindhudurg 1 Amravati 1 Jalna 1 Gondia 1 Details Awaited* 2455 3323 118 2791 80 331 31 201 7 Delhi District Cases South 175 Central 100 North 66 Shahdara 66 New Delhi 56 South East 33 South West 24 West 23 East 17 North East 9 North West 6 Details Awaited* 1132 1707 67 1593 42 72 21 42 4 Tamil Nadu District Cases Chennai 150 Coimbatore 60 Dindigul 45 Tirunelveli 36 Erode 32 Tiruchirappalli 30 Namakkal 28 Madurai 24 Theni 24 Karur 22 Tiruppur 19 Villupuram 16 Cuddalore 13 Thiruvallur 12 Thiruvarur 12 Salem 12 Virudhunagar 11 Thanjavur 11 Nagapattinam 11 Tiruvannamalai 9 Kanchipuram 6 Kanniyakumari 6 Sivaganga 5 Vellore 5 The Nilgiris 4 Ramanathapuram 2 Ariyalur 1 Perambalur 1 Details Awaited* 716 1323 56 1025 283 103 15 Madhya Pradesh District Cases Indore 116 Bhopal 70 Morena 12 Jabalpur 8 Ujjain 8 Barwani 3 Khargone 3 Chhindwara 2 Gwalior 2 Shivpuri 2 Vidisha 1 Details Awaited* 1083 1310 190 1172 169 69 5 69 16 Rajasthan District Cases Jaipur 104 Jodhpur 55 Bhilwara 27 Tonk 20 Jhunjhunu 20 Jaisalmer 16 Bikaner 11 Churu 11 Kota 10 Banswara 9 Ajmer 7 Dungarpur 6 Dausa 6 Bharatpur 5 Alwar 4 Udaipur 4 Nagaur 2 Pali 2 Pratapgarh 2 Dholpur 1 Karauli 1 Sikar 1 Details Awaited* 905 1229 98 1035 71 183 19 11 8 Gujarat District Cases Ahmadabad 79 Surat 18 Bhavnagar 13 Gandhinagar 12 Vadodara 12 Rajkot 10 Patan 5 Porbandar 3 Mahesana 2 Kachchh 2 Gir Somnath 2 Panch Mahals 1 Anand 1 Sabar Kantha 1 Jamnagar 1 Chhotaudepur 1 Morbi 1 Botad 1 Details Awaited* 934 1099 169 972 151 86 13 41 5 Uttar Pradesh District Cases Gautam Buddha Nagar 58 Agra 49 Meerut 32 Ghaziabad 23 Lucknow 22 Shamli 14 Saharanpur 13 Kanpur Nagar 8 Sitapur 8 Varanasi 7 Bareilly 6 Maharajganj 6 Basti 5 Ghazipur 5 Firozabad 4 Hathras 4 Kheri 4 Baghpat 3 Pratapgarh 3 Jaunpur 3 Hapur 3 Azamgarh 3 Bulandshahr 3 Rae Bareli 2 Mirzapur 2 Pilibhit 2 Mathura 2 Banda 2 Shahjahanpur 1 Kaushambi 1 Moradabad 1 Prayagraj 1 Hardoi 1 Budaun 1 Bijnor 1 Barabanki 1 Auraiya 1 Details Awaited* 544 849 44 753 35 82 8 14 1 Telangana District Cases Hyderabad 174 Nizamabad 26 Warangal Urban 23 Medchal Malkajgiri 17 Ranga Reddy 17 Nalgonda 13 Jogulamba Gadwal 12 Adilabad 10 Kamareddy 9 Karimnagar 9 Mahabubnagar 8 Suryapet 8 Sangareddy 7 Jagitial 4 Vikarabad 4 Nirmal 4 Medak 4 Bhadradri Kothagudem 4 Peddapalli 2 Mulugu 2 Jangoan 2 Nagarkurnool 2 Jayashankar Bhupalapally 1 Siddipet 1 Mahabubabad 1 Details Awaited* 402 766 66 562 66 186 18 Andhra Pradesh District Cases Kurnool 57 Spsr Nellore 42 Guntur 38 Krishna 28 Y.s.r. 27 Prakasam 24 West Godavari 21 Visakhapatanam 20 Chittoor 17 East Godavari 12 Anantapur 6 Details Awaited* 280 572 38 522 22 36 16 14 Kerala District Cases Kasaragod 149 Kannur 51 Ernakulam 26 Thiruvananthapuram 15 Malappuram 14 Kozhikode 13 Pathanamthitta 13 Thrissur 12 Idukki 10 Kollam 8 Palakkad 7 Alappuzha 3 Kottayam 3 Wayanad 3 Details Awaited* 69 396 1 138 255 10 3 Karnataka District Cases Bengaluru Urban 59 Mysuru 34 Chikkaballapura 10 Bidar 10 Uttara Kannada 10 Dakshina Kannada 8 Belagavi 7 Ballari 6 Kalaburagi 6 Bagalkote 5 Bengaluru Rural 5 Udupi 4 Mandya 3 Tumakuru 2 Davangere 2 Gadag 1 Kodagu 1 Dharwad 1 Chitradurga 1 Details Awaited* 184 359 44 257 37 89 7 13 Jammu And Kashmir District Cases Srinagar 33 Bandipora 24 Baramulla 16 Budgam 9 Jammu 9 Udhampur 8 Kupwara 5 Pulwama 4 Rajouri 3 Shopian 3 Ganderbal 2 Details Awaited* 212 328 14 281 9 42 4 5 1 West Bengal District Cases Kolkata 37 Howrah 15 Medinipur East 12 Kalimpong 7 24 Paraganas North 6 Jalpaiguri 5 Nadia 5 24 Paraganas South 4 Hooghly 4 Purba Bardhaman 3 Medinipur West 2 Paschim Bardhaman 2 Darjeeling 1 Details Awaited* 184 287 32 222 28 55 4 10 Haryana District Cases Nuh 38 Gurugram 35 Palwal 28 Faridabad 19 Karnal 5 Ambala 4 Panipat 4 Fatehabad 3 Sirsa 3 Panchkula 2 Bhiwani 2 Rohtak 1 Kaithal 1 Sonipat 1 Jind 1 Hisar 1 Charki Dadri 1 Details Awaited* 76 225 20 179 20 43 3 Punjab District Cases S.a.s Nagar 26 Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar (nawanshahr) 18 Amritsar 10 Hoshiarpur 7 Jalandhar 6 Ludhiana 5 Mansa 5 Fatehgarh Sahib 2 Pathankot 2 Faridkot 1 Kapurthala 1 Moga 1 Patiala 1 Barnala 1 Details Awaited* 116 202 16 162 16 27 13 Bihar District Cases Siwan 6 Gaya 5 Patna 5 Munger 4 Gopalganj 3 Begusarai 2 Nalanda 2 Saharsa 2 Bhagalpur 1 Lakhisarai 1 Saran 1 Details Awaited* 51 83 3 44 2 37 2 1 Odisha District Cases Khordha 33 Bhadrak 3 Cuttack 2 Jajapur 1 Kalahandi 1 Kendrapara 1 Puri 1 Details Awaited* 18 60 40 19 1 Uttarakhand District Cases Dehradun 17 Udam Singh Nagar 4 Nainital 3 Almora 1 Pauri Garhwal 1 Details Awaited* 14 40 3 31 3 9 0 Chhattisgarh District Cases Raipur 5 Korba 2 Bilaspur 1 Durg 1 Rajnandgaon 1 Details Awaited* 26 36 3 12 2 24 1 0 Himachal Pradesh District Cases Solan 7 Kangra 3 Una 3 Details Awaited* 23 36 1 19 1 16 1 Assam District Cases Golaghat 9 Goalpara 4 Marigaon 4 Nalbari 4 Dhubri 3 Kamrup Metro 2 Cachar 1 Hailakandi 1 Kamrup 1 Karimganj 1 Lakhimpur 1 South Salmara Mancachar 1 Details Awaited* 3 35 29 5 1 Jharkhand District Cases Ranchi 2 Hazaribagh 1 Details Awaited* 30 33 5 31 5 0 2 Chandigarh District Cases Chandigarh 18 Details Awaited* 3 21 12 9 0 Ladakh District Cases Leh Ladakh 11 Kargil 3 Details Awaited* 4 18 4 14 0 Andaman And Nicobar Islands District Cases North And Middle Andaman 7 South Andamans 3 Details Awaited* 2 12 1 1 11 1 0 Meghalaya District Cases East Khasi Hills 1 Details Awaited* 8 9 2 8 2 0 1 Goa District Cases North Goa 5 South Goa 1 Details Awaited* 1 7 1 6 0 Puducherry District Cases Pondicherry 4 Mahe 1 Details Awaited* 2 7 6 1 0 Manipur District Cases Imphal West 1 Thoubal 1 2 1 1 0 Tripura District Cases Gomati 1 Details Awaited* 1 2 1 1 0 Mizoram District Cases Aizawl 1 1 1 0 0 Arunachal Pradesh District Cases Lohit 1 1 1 0 0 Show more Show less Coronavirus Outbreak: Full CoverageCases in IndiaHelplinesFAQs

Click here for more Education News