AIBE 19 Result To Be Announced Soon, Check Details

AIBE 19 Result 2024: The Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to release the AIBE 19 exam results for 2024 soon. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website, allindiabarexamination.com, using their roll number and password.

AIBE 19 Result 2024: Steps To Download

Step 1. Visit the official website, allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2. On the homepage, click the link for "AIBE 19 Result 2024"

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Enter your login credentials

Step 5. View and download your AIBE 19 result

Step 6. Save the scorecard for future reference

The provisional answer key for the AIBE 19 exam was released on December 29, 2024, and candidates were allowed to raise objections until January 10, 2025. The exam took place on December 22, 2024.

Passing Criteria

To qualify for the AIBE 19 exam, candidates must achieve:

45 per cent for General and OBC categories

40 per cent for SC/ST and disabled categories

Exam Pattern

The AIBE 19 exam consists of 100 questions across 19 legal subjects, including Constitutional Law, the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Family Law, and Intellectual Property Laws.