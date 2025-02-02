Agriculture Insurance Company Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For Management Trainee, Check Details

AIC Recruitment 2025: Agriculture Insurance Company has started the registration process for recruiting management trainees. The recruitment drive aims to fill 55 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, aicofindia.com. The last date to submit the application is February 20, 2025.

According to the official notification: "AIC is a specialty and one of the largest crop insurance companies in the Indian non-life insurance sector, having a substantial market share in crop insurance, aiming to cover the huge protection gap lying uninsured with respect to other risks related to agriculture and allied activities of the farmers."

Agriculture Insurance Company Recruitment 2025: Key Dates

Online Written Examination (Tentative): March-April 2025

Downloading of call letters for examination commences from: Around 10 days prior to the date of examination

Online Pre-recruitment training for SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates: Around 10 days prior to the date of examination

Agriculture Insurance Company Recruitment 2025: Salary

The selected candidate will receive a consolidated monthly salary of Rs 60,000 as a management trainee. Upon successful completion of the training period, they will be absorbed as a Scale-I officer (administrative officer) with a basic pay of Rs 50,925 in the scale of Rs 50,925-Rs 96,765, along with other admissible allowances. The gross emoluments will be approximately Rs 90,000 per month, depending on the place of posting.

Agriculture Insurance Company Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The selection process will be based on a two-stage evaluation, comprising an online examination (Computer-Based Test) and a personal interview, with a total of 200 marks. Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in the online examination, and the selected candidates will then be invited for an interview.