Agree To School Safety Measures Proposed By Amicus Curiae: Centre To Calcutta High Court

The Centre on Thursday told the Calcutta High Court that it was agreeable to the guidelines on safety of students in schools as proposed by the court-appointed amicus curiae. Appearing for the Centre, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Kaushik Chanda told the court that Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 already provides for security measures of school students, but the government was, nevertheless, agreeable to the Standards of Procedure (SOP) proposed by the amicus curiae as additional initiative.

Appearing for the state, Additional Advocate General Abhratosh Majumdar also agreed to the SOP, while suggesting minor changes. Amicus curiae Firoze Edulji, who compiled the proposed SOP following consultations with a court-appointed panel of educationists, was directed by Justice Nadira Patherya to submit another report after including the views of the Centre and the state government. The court also said that it will pass an order in the matter on Friday.

Justice Patherya, while hearing a case relating to alleged sexual misconduct against two physical education teachers of a city-based school, had appointed lawyer Edulji as amicus curiae to assist him in the matter and formed a panel of educationists for suggestions. The panel included educationists from six leading schools in the city, the chairperson of West Bengal State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) and representatives of UNICEF and National University of Juridical Sciences.

The amicus curiae submitted a 100-page report to the court on Monday suggesting formation of a nodal body under the SCPCR, which would work for spreading awareness among school staff, sensitise parents and set up a syllabus for awareness of staff, students and parents.

It also suggested stringent background check of a person before appointing him or her to any position in a school.

On Wednesday, Justice Patherya asked the Centre and the West Bengal government to convey their views on proposed guidelines to prevent sexual offences against students in educational institutions affiliated to the central and the state boards.

The ASG was asked to convey the views of the Centre to the court in this regard. The Additional Advocate General was also directed to communicate the views of the state government, which also has many school affiliated to its boards of secondary and higher secondary education.