AFCAT 2024: Indian Air Force Issues Notification For 317 Posts, Check Details

The notification for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2024 has been released by the India Air Force (IAF). The registration window will open on December 01 and close on December 30, 2023. There are 317 positions in the Flying, Ground Duty (Technical), and Ground Duty (Non-Technical) branches that the Indian Air Force aims to fill.

Age limit:

For the Flying Branch, the age limit is 20 to 24 years as of January 1, 2024, with an upper age limit of 26 for candidates holding a valid Commercial Pilot License.

For Ground Duty (Technical/Non-Technical) Branches, the age limit is 20 to 26 years as of January 1, 2024.

Educational qualifications:



The Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Non-Technical) require at least 50 per cent marks in Physics and Mathematics in 12th-grade exams, along with a three-year bachelor's degree or BE/BTech with a minimum of 60 per cent marks.

Ground Duty (Technical) requires at least 60 per cent marks in Physics and Mathematics in 12th-grade exams and an engineering or technology degree at the graduation or post-graduation level.

Pay scale:

Selected candidates will receive a pay scale between Rs 56,100 to 1,77,500 and allowances based on duty and location.

Air Force Common Admission Test 2024: Steps to apply