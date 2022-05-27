  • Home
AEE 2022: Prepare Yourself For The Exam With This Knockout Programme

AEEE Knockout 2022: Candidates appearing for the AEEE 2022 can check the Knockout Programme by Careers360 to prepare their best for the examination.

Written By Team Careers360 | Updated: May 27, 2022 10:13 pm IST

AEE 2022: Prepare Yourself For The Exam With This Knockout Programme
AEEE knockout programme to ace the entrance test
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham will conduct the Amrita Entrance Examination Engineering, or AEEE 2022, in June and July. The AEEE 2022 will be held in two phases, phase 1 will start on June 17 and will end on June 19, 2022. While, the AEEE phase 2 exam will be conducted between June 31 to August 2, 2022. The students who are set to appear for the AEEE 2022 must be preparing themselves for the exam and looking for guidance to score well.

To guide the aspirants of AEEE 2022, Careers360 has come up with the programme titled, ‘AEEE Knockout 2022’. Through this Knockout programme candidates will be able to get the smart study material, time table, mock test series and many more which will accelerate their preparation for AEEE 2022.

Aspirants can visit the Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham official website- amrita.edu to register themselves for the AEEE exam. The AEEE application form 2022 will be available on the official website till June 10, 200. Candidates are instructed by the institution to Apply for the exam within the mentioned timeline.

From the ‘AEEE Knockout 2022’ by Careers360, the students will get an exhaustive e-learning program for the complete preparation for the AEEE online exam.

AEEE Knockout 2022 Features

  • Time table
  • Mock test series
  • Smart study material
  • Performance analysis

“As this is a web based product it brings the classroom to your home. This E-learning medium facilitates a smooth learning of concepts, even among shy students. This product will help you immerse in an engaging experience and be ready for AEEE 2022 exam,” the AEEE Knockout website reads.

Talking about the usefulness of the programme, the website mentioned “It can be extremely useful in self-study, as the time table can be completely customized to crack AEEE 2022 exam and is not an year long plan as traditional coaching classes. The E-Test platform helps you get accustomed to online tests.”

Amrita Engineering Entrance Examination

