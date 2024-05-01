Admit Cards Released For Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHMJEE-2024). Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website of the NTA to download the cards. The admit cards are available on https://exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM/

NCHMJEE is conducted for admission to the BSc (Hospitality and Hotel Administration) course at the institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) affiliated to the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM&CT). The examination is being held for the academic year 2024-25.

NTA has also issued an official notification noting the guidelines for the NCHMJEE. As per the release, the admit card is issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions. The admit cards will not be sent by post.

Candidate must not mutilate the admit card or change any entry made in the document.

The notification also reads, "Issue of admit card, however, shall not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility which shall be further scrutinised at subsequent stages of the admission process. Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their cards in good condition for future reference."

The NCHMJEE-2024 exam is scheduled for May 11, 2024.

