Acharya Nagarjuna University B.Com, B.A Results Declared @ Nagarjunauniversity.ac.in

Acharya Nagarjuna University UG Results: How to search
The students may check their Acharya Nagarjuna University B.Com and BA semester results following these steps:
Step 1: Go to the official website of ANU, nagarjunauniversity.ac.in
Step two: Click on the results tab and chose UG section from it
Step Three: Click on the results link
Step Four: Enter your hall ticket number and get the results
Acharya Nagarjuna University, Andhra Pradesh released these results today:
B.COM VI Sem Exam Result March 2018
B.A IV Sem Exam Result March 2018
B.A II Sem Exam Result March 2018
B.A I Year Exam Result 2018
Acharya Nagarjuna University
The Acharya Nagarjuna University at present offers post-graduate education in 47 courses (39 on the University campus, 4 at University PG Campus at Nuzvid and 5 at University PG Campus at Ongole) besides Post-graduate courses in affiliated colleges.
Its jurisdiction was extended to three districts now having over 450 affiliated colleges offering Under-Graduate, Post-Graduate, Engineering, Education, Law, Pharmacy and Oriental Languages courses.
Now it has 39 Post-graduate teaching-cum-research courses on the campus, while 71 affiliated colleges offered P.G. courses.
The University runs two P.G. centers-one at Ongole (a fully self-financed center) and another at Nuzvid (aided).
