1 Share EMAIL PRINT Acharya Nagarjuna University B.Com, B.A Results Declared @ Nagarjunauniversity.ac.in Nagarjuna University Results: Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU), Andhra Pradesh has declared the B.Com sixth semester, B.A first, second and fourth semesters results have been declared on the official website. The ANU Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) and Bachelor of Arts (B.A) results can be accessed from the official website of the university, nagarjunauniversity.ac.in. The results can be accessed after entering the hall ticket number of the students. The ANU B.Com and B.A results also can be accessed from third party websites like indiaresults.com and manabadi.co.in

Acharya Nagarjuna University UG Results: How to search

The students may check their



Step 1: Go to the official website of ANU, nagarjunauniversity.ac.in



Step two: Click on the results tab and chose UG section from it



Step Three: Click on the results link



Step Four: Enter your hall ticket number and get the results



Acharya Nagarjuna University, Andhra Pradesh released these results today:



B.COM VI Sem Exam Result March 2018

B.A IV Sem Exam Result March 2018

B.A II Sem Exam Result March 2018

B.A I Year Exam Result 2018



Acharya Nagarjuna University



The



Its jurisdiction was extended to three districts now having over 450 affiliated colleges offering Under-Graduate, Post-Graduate, Engineering, Education, Law, Pharmacy and Oriental Languages courses.



Now it has 39 Post-graduate teaching-cum-research courses on the campus, while 71 affiliated colleges offered P.G. courses.



The University runs two P.G. centers-one at Ongole (a fully self-financed center) and another at Nuzvid (aided).



Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU), Andhra Pradesh has declared the B.Com sixth semester, B.A first, second and fourth semesters results have been declared on the official website. The ANU Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) and Bachelor of Arts (B.A) results can be accessed from the official website of the university, nagarjunauniversity.ac.in. The results can be accessed after entering the hall ticket number of the students. The ANU B.Com and B.A results also can be accessed from third party websites like indiaresults.com and manabadi.co.in

The students may check their Acharya Nagarjuna University B.Com and BA semester results following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website of ANU, nagarjunauniversity.ac.in

Step two: Click on the results tab and chose UG section from it

Step Three: Click on the results link

Step Four: Enter your hall ticket number and get the results

Acharya Nagarjuna University, Andhra Pradesh released these results today:

B.COM VI Sem Exam Result March 2018

B.A IV Sem Exam Result March 2018

B.A II Sem Exam Result March 2018

B.A I Year Exam Result 2018

Acharya Nagarjuna University

The Acharya Nagarjuna University at present offers post-graduate education in 47 courses (39 on the University campus, 4 at University PG Campus at Nuzvid and 5 at University PG Campus at Ongole) besides Post-graduate courses in affiliated colleges.

Its jurisdiction was extended to three districts now having over 450 affiliated colleges offering Under-Graduate, Post-Graduate, Engineering, Education, Law, Pharmacy and Oriental Languages courses.

Now it has 39 Post-graduate teaching-cum-research courses on the campus, while 71 affiliated colleges offered P.G. courses. The University runs two P.G. centers-one at Ongole (a fully self-financed center) and another at Nuzvid (aided).