9 Lakh Classrooms To Have Digital Blackboards By 2022: Prakash Javadekar

Schools,colleges across the country will be equipped with digital facilities for teaching by 2022.

The Human Resource Development Ministry on Wednesday launched Operation Digital Blackboard, under which nine lakh classrooms in schools and colleges across the country will be equipped with digital facilities for teaching by 2022.

"Some 60-70 years back there was an 'Operation Blackboard' because that was the need of the hour then. But the country has progressed over the years, and now we need an Operation Digital Blackboard," Mr Javadekar said during the launch.

Last year, the ministry had formed a committee under Professor Ashok Jhunjhunwala of IIT Madras to look into the need of digital blackboards in schools/colleges.

Emphasising the need for digital modes of education to improve the quality of education, Mr Javadekar said that the committee assessed a requirement for seven lakh digital blackboards in classes 9-12, and two lakh for classes in higher education institutions.

He said that the government will work towards providing all these classes with facilities for digital boards by 2022, starting from the 75th anniversary of the country's independence.